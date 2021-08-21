Murphy: Follow the signs

There are relatively only a few of us who have been blessed to be in the position to reach people across the world through various aspects of the media.
For some of us members of the media, honesty, sincerity and integrity are more important than the notoriety that comes with continuous and consistent contact with the public.
When reaching people of different nationalities, with various beliefs and lifestyles, there will always be opinions that differ from ours; and during this divisive time in our history, that’s no surprise.
With so much confusion in today’s world, we as individuals must follow the signs and make personal decisions that will make our lives as comfortable as possible.
If there are dark clouds, thunder and lightning outside, we should either look for shelter or carry an umbrella with us. Follow the signs.
If the signs of the time seem to indicate that we will need money to survive in the future, it would be wise for us to start planning, saving and preparing for those days ahead, now. If we are confused about taking vaccine for protection during the pandemic, we must not let politicians determine the decision we make. We have to start making individual decisions for ourselves and our families. Sadly, we don’t know what or who to believe when it comes to some of our leaders; even some of our ministers put too much emphasis on money and far less on how to get through these troubled times.
As has been stated before, those of us who believe in the statement this country was built on, “In God We Trust,” it’s definitely the time to call on Him on a regular basis.
Though many of us are affiliated with certain churches or denominations, this time of separation from our normal activities should remind us how important our individual decisions are.
If we are Christians, it might be time to brush the dust off our Bibles, open and read them. In doing so, it will remind us and tell us about many of the signs we are seeing take place during these historic days.
If we follow the signs of our time written about in the Word, our insight of the events of today will greatly increase. Having more insight on what’s going on in this crazy world keeps us from being shocked and helps prepare us for a more comfortable future.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.