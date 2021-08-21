Murphy: Follow the signs

There are relatively only a few of us who have been blessed to be in the position to reach people across the world through various aspects of the media.

For some of us members of the media, honesty, sincerity and integrity are more important than the notoriety that comes with continuous and consistent contact with the public.

When reaching people of different nationalities, with various beliefs and lifestyles, there will always be opinions that differ from ours; and during this divisive time in our history, that’s no surprise.

With so much confusion in today’s world, we as individuals must follow the signs and make personal decisions that will make our lives as comfortable as possible.

If there are dark clouds, thunder and lightning outside, we should either look for shelter or carry an umbrella with us. Follow the signs.