MURPH’S POSITIVE REFLECTIONS

Murphy: From Christmas to a New Year

The Christmas Holiday may be observed on Dec. 25th, but the before- and after-effect it brings will continue to linger a while after that date.

No matter who we are, one of the pleasant perks during the Christmas holiday is the great variety of music. Whether it’s the Temptation’s “Silent Night,” Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire),” or Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas,” there’s an impressive array of music.

Though we’ll miss the music, the preparations for the very next week’s New Year’s entrance should become front and center in our minds.

Though the years seem to be passing swiftly for many of us, it’s always good to be thankful for the blessing of being able to see the beginning of another year.

At the beginning of each year each of us should determine our goals for the year and be determined to make them a reality.

Of course, becoming more financially disciplined and losing weight are at the top of the list for many of us. For some of us, making amends with family members and those who have been closest to us would be a great idea.

One of the things that we as citizens of the United States of America might consider is making consistent prayer for our country and ourselves a priority and not an afterthought. We need prayer in a big way!

When we continue to see the strange actions being taken by our leaders or the unpredictable financial situations we are seeing, we know the people of our country are better than this. Let’s remind the rest of the world that we continue to be the greatest country in the world.

Thomas Vincent Murphy

Murphy

 FLORIDAN FILE

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder of TVM Radio One streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.

