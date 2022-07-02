Murphy: Good or bad advice

Raising children during this time can be tough.

The information we give or teach them while they are babies, children and young people is usually crucial to the way they end up living their lives.

Whether we are children or adults, making the right decisions can be a challenge at times. One of the worse ways to accept advice can be when we decide to follow someone’s advice based simply on their outlook or decision.

Far too often we can get caught up in bad advice from others, and at times from our friends and family members. With all the major events that have been taking place in today’s world we must be extremely careful who we listen to.

If a friend purchases a sharp, smooth-riding new car valued at $65,000 and tries to convince us to do the same, we might need to think before we leap – especially if he or she makes over $100,000 a year and our salary is in a bracket that’s about $30,000 less.

There are many under a lot of pressure because they followed someone else’s advice. We often talk and even warn our children about the results that can occur by them being around their peers, but seldom will we admit that many of us adults are influenced by those around us.

How many times have we heard our spouse and children mention that they wanted something that they’ve seen others with that we really can’t afford without putting ourselves in a pressurized situation? Sometimes we as the leaders of our families need to ignore bad advice, even when it comes from those we are close to.

Some of us were told by our parents or siblings that if someone hits you, hit them back. That might have worked in the past, but nowadays it could be considered bad advice. Some of us wouldn’t mind a fair fight, but there might not be too much of that these days with so many people “packing” or carrying weapons.

A dog has long been considered man’s best friend, but, whether we admit it or not, some of us consider our guns and weapons to be our closest friend.

It comes down to making smart decisions for ourselves.

We are living in a time when we must think before we act!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.