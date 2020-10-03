Murphy: Holding on to what we've got

The saying “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence” sounds simple, but its meaning is solid.

Marriage is supposed to be a sacred thing. Yet according to United States divorce statistics 42-45 percent of marriages end up in divorce. When it’s broken down, 42-45 percent of first marriages and 60 percent of second marriages end in divorce.

Many of these divorces happen because one spouse or another feel they’ve found someone more compatible than what they have. The guy with all the muscles or the woman with the curves appears more attractive than the man with the belly or the overweight woman who gained weight after having one or more children for us.

Though there are some odd reasons for divorce from a first marriage, there’s a reason for 60 percent of second marriages failing. Maybe the second marriage wasn’t what we thought it would be.

After the strains, headaches and emotional trauma of going through a divorce, some of us might feel we should have tried to resolve some of the problems and kept what we had.