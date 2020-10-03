Murphy: Holding on to what we've got

The saying “the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence” sounds simple, but its meaning is solid.
Marriage is supposed to be a sacred thing. Yet according to United States divorce statistics 42-45 percent of marriages end up in divorce. When it’s broken down, 42-45 percent of first marriages and 60 percent of second marriages end in divorce.
Many of these divorces happen because one spouse or another feel they’ve found someone more compatible than what they have. The guy with all the muscles or the woman with the curves appears more attractive than the man with the belly or the overweight woman who gained weight after having one or more children for us.
Though there are some odd reasons for divorce from a first marriage, there’s a reason for 60 percent of second marriages failing. Maybe the second marriage wasn’t what we thought it would be.
After the strains, headaches and emotional trauma of going through a divorce, some of us might feel we should have tried to resolve some of the problems and kept what we had.
In other instances, “keeping up with the Joneses” has put many of us in heavy debt and an uncomfortable lifestyle. Pretending we have as much as someone else, when we are struggling, can lead to bad health and embarrassing situations. If we’re driving a new car and have continuous headaches, because of mental strain caused by trying to figure how to pay for it, is it worth it? When we have a vehicle with low or no payments that looks good, runs good and is very dependable, putting the stress of having a huge car payment we can’t afford, and working three jobs because we want to impress others is really silly.
Besides, the Joneses we’re trying to keep up with might be fakes themselves.
If we hold on to some of the things that we can depend on and stay in our comfort zone we will feel the difference of not carrying a heavy, unnecessary load can make.
Life is complicated enough these days, so we need to seriously think before we act; and be careful what we wish for!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!