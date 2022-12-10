 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MURPH’S POSITIVE REFLECTIONS

Murphy: Holidays with family and friends

  • 0

There’s something that we feel during this time of the year that most of us don’t feel at any other time of the year.

Actually, the standing we have with our family and true friends has a large impact on how we enjoy ourselves throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday time of year.

It’s important that we don’t let silly arguments and disagreements interfere with the family unity at any time, but especially when it’s time to meet and enjoy each other.

The airports, bus terminals, train stations and other means of public transportation have been packed with travelers heading across America to spend time with their families and friends. The highways are crowded with those of us driving toward our destinations.

Emphasis is often put on how we look forward to sitting at the table with our family for that scrumptious Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. Some family members enjoy the excitement of shopping for their parents and siblings and matching each gift with a family member’s personality.

People are also reading…

Some of us aren’t able to purchase many gifts, but when we’re out in the atmosphere around other shoppers, we can still feel the Christmas spirit in the air.

It’s very important that we start making preparations as early as possible to make this time of year as pleasant and enjoyable as possible. While doing so, remember the reason for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season!

Thomas Vincent Murphy

Murphy

 FLORIDAN FILE

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder of TVM Radio One streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Spires: My brother Eddie

Spires: My brother Eddie

Eddie was a unique child growing up; he was born two-and-a-half months premature in 1954, way before today’s technology. It was a lot of praye…

Spires: Dec. 7, 1941

Spires: Dec. 7, 1941

It is hard to believe, but children born in 1941 would be 81 years old this year, which means if you were 18 years old when Japan bombed Pearl…

Spires: Tough times

Spires: Tough times

My mother lived through the Great Depression and on occasion we would talk about those times.

Spires: A happy Thanksgiving

Spires: A happy Thanksgiving

During these trying times, we often forget just how much we have to be thankful for. We all have a tendency to place the bad things ahead of t…

Murphy: Counting our blessings

Murphy: Counting our blessings

As we mentioned last week, this has been one of our most impactful elections in recent history; but the mid-term elections are close to being over.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert