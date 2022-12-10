Murphy: Holidays with family and friends

There’s something that we feel during this time of the year that most of us don’t feel at any other time of the year.

Actually, the standing we have with our family and true friends has a large impact on how we enjoy ourselves throughout the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday time of year.

It’s important that we don’t let silly arguments and disagreements interfere with the family unity at any time, but especially when it’s time to meet and enjoy each other.

The airports, bus terminals, train stations and other means of public transportation have been packed with travelers heading across America to spend time with their families and friends. The highways are crowded with those of us driving toward our destinations.

Emphasis is often put on how we look forward to sitting at the table with our family for that scrumptious Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner. Some family members enjoy the excitement of shopping for their parents and siblings and matching each gift with a family member’s personality.

Some of us aren’t able to purchase many gifts, but when we’re out in the atmosphere around other shoppers, we can still feel the Christmas spirit in the air.

It’s very important that we start making preparations as early as possible to make this time of year as pleasant and enjoyable as possible. While doing so, remember the reason for the Thanksgiving and Christmas season!