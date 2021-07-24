Murphy: Home sweet home

There are many different religions and beliefs in our world today, but those of us who believe there is a God and a Heaven for believers, there is something great to look forward to.

But, lately many of us haven’t had much confidence in the future of our time as citizens of this troubled world.

These have been unsettling times lately, but as long as we have breath in our bodies, we should do our best to enjoy our lives.

Since the pandemic, we have had to change our lifestyle in a variety of ways. Some of us have found that without discipline it’s easy to gain weight when we aren’t doing our normal thing in the outside world.

When we look at the total situation of our world today, the most comfortable and safe place for us should be our homes. This doesn’t mean we have to have the biggest house or live in one of the more expensive neighborhoods to appreciate having a roof over our head. If we are raised in a home where we are taught to do the best with what we have, we are ahead of the game.