Murphy: Home sweet home

There are many different religions and beliefs in our world today, but those of us who believe there is a God and a Heaven for believers, there is something great to look forward to.
But, lately many of us haven’t had much confidence in the future of our time as citizens of this troubled world.
These have been unsettling times lately, but as long as we have breath in our bodies, we should do our best to enjoy our lives.
Since the pandemic, we have had to change our lifestyle in a variety of ways. Some of us have found that without discipline it’s easy to gain weight when we aren’t doing our normal thing in the outside world.
When we look at the total situation of our world today, the most comfortable and safe place for us should be our homes. This doesn’t mean we have to have the biggest house or live in one of the more expensive neighborhoods to appreciate having a roof over our head. If we are raised in a home where we are taught to do the best with what we have, we are ahead of the game.
During the virus, the rapid changes on our lifestyle have shown us how tough boredom can be! During this time in history, it might be a good idea to make our homes, as enjoyable as we can! If we are part of a family, speak to each other about making that home as inviting and comfortable as possible; especially a person’s bed room! It looks like COVID-19, along with a new virus variant will be around for a while, so we might as well get prepared mentally and adjust as much as we can. Surrounding ourselves with some of the things we enjoy the most can take away some of the sting that COVID-19 has caused, away.
Everyone may not be able to afford a big screen television, but because the prices on some televisions are more affordable now, it’s a little easier for some of us with small budgets to save up so we can get a quality regular sized one. By the way, this may be a good time to start reading some of today’s great books; including the greatest for many of us, “The Holy Bible.”
Of course making our bedroom a place we look forward to returning to after work or outside activities should be a high priority these days.
Most people enjoy some type of outside activities, and that’s great, if we can enjoy them without looking over our shoulders and wondering if one of our crazy, disrespectful citizens might involve us or our family in a stupid or dangerous activity.
The fear of becoming infected with the virus, or not being able to feel as safe as we would like, because of the criminal activities that are so prevalent in our world, should make us realize how important it is to have a comfortable place to come home to.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.