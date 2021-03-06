Murphy: Identity crisis

What does it mean to be a Christian, or whatever religion we may claim to be a member of?

Being a Christian, we may not be able to understand the beliefs of other organizations or denominations, but we should know the guidelines for what we as Christians believe.

Make no mistake about it: none of us is perfect, but there are things we are accountable for. Treating each other with love and respect should be one of the items at the top of a Christian’s list.

It’s sad to see how many of our citizens have abused the name “Christian.”

It’s hard treating someone nice when they have a disrespectful, hateful attitude toward us. There’s so much confusion in the world today that it’s becoming hard to distinguish the good from the bad, the truth from lies, a true friend from a fake friend, and real Christians from the ones who call themselves Christians, but show very few of the characteristics a true Christian should have.

Some of our leading pastors seem to lend a deaf ear or put on blinders while knowing the actions of some of our so-called Christian leaders are the opposite of being Christ-like. Yet they expect respect from their flock.