Murphy: Identity crisis

What does it mean to be a Christian, or whatever religion we may claim to be a member of?
Being a Christian, we may not be able to understand the beliefs of other organizations or denominations, but we should know the guidelines for what we as Christians believe.
Make no mistake about it: none of us is perfect, but there are things we are accountable for. Treating each other with love and respect should be one of the items at the top of a Christian’s list.
It’s sad to see how many of our citizens have abused the name “Christian.”
It’s hard treating someone nice when they have a disrespectful, hateful attitude toward us. There’s so much confusion in the world today that it’s becoming hard to distinguish the good from the bad, the truth from lies, a true friend from a fake friend, and real Christians from the ones who call themselves Christians, but show very few of the characteristics a true Christian should have.
Some of our leading pastors seem to lend a deaf ear or put on blinders while knowing the actions of some of our so-called Christian leaders are the opposite of being Christ-like. Yet they expect respect from their flock.
Can we call others nasty names, be involved in burning down churches, be part of an attack on our nation’s Capitol, have a hateful, threatening attitude toward others and disrespect the leaders of our country, yet still be considered true Christians?
Though there were those with bad motives that infiltrated many of the events that have been taking place during this time in history, we should realize that many calling themselves Christians also showed bad intentions during some of these same events.
Many of us were taught in our homes and our churches that being a Christian means believing in God, loving our fellow man, no matter what their nationality, and helping those less fortunate than us. Though a true Christian can be humble and kind, the inner strength we should find from depending on Almighty God should make us strong mentally and physically when dealing with problems.
Claiming to be a Christian is a serious thing, because if we’re playing games, we are in serious trouble with God. If we are among those who don’t like a hypocrite, imagine how God would view one!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.