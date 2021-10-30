Murphy: It’s about that time

It’s about that time of year again.
Despite the virus and the tough events that have been taking place in our country lately, knowing that two of our biggest holidays are right around the corner still makes some of us excited.
The reason the words “some of us” were used is because the upcoming time of year can be as devastating for some of us as it is exciting for others.
In fact, for many of us this could be one of the toughest holiday seasons we’ve ever had.
When we think about many of us losing loved ones who are no longer with us for the upcoming holidays, life is tough. For those who have lost their jobs since COVID-19 hit us, the impact of not having the finances we normally would, life is sad.
Of course for those who were struggling to survive before the pandemic and now are hurting even more, there are no words that can express how tough it must be.
With the things mentioned in this column, an honest and truthful look at reality in America and other parts of the world, there is still many ways for us to find a reason to be thankful and joyful during the upcoming holidays.
First of all, if we are still among the living during the huge amount of deaths the virus has caused, we should consider ourselves blessed. Being thankful during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays should be a no-brainer.
We still have a little time to plan for an enjoyable Thanksgiving and a joyful Christmas. Since Thanksgiving is usually the less expensive of the two holidays, preparing as early as possible for Christmas can relieve some of the stress that holiday can bring. If possible, every amount, no matter how small, that we can save now for our Christmas holiday can be helpful.
As long as we put things in the proper perspective, we can find a way to make both holidays pleasant experiences.
Knowing how the holiday season can be hard to deal with for some of us who are financially stressed out, keeping in mind “the reason for the season” is an important thought to remember.
Just being alive to thank God for His many blessings and celebrate another holiday season is more than enough to help us experience some feelings of joy!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.