Murphy: Keep communication lines open

The rating system used for television is almost a joke. During the commercials, the favorite part of television for some of us, some of the advertisements that were previously kept off the air until late night, jump on the screen in the middle of the day, or during the time our children and young people are wide awake. Once-forbidden things, during the daytime hours, have become less and less unusual. What in the world is going on? How much lower will we allow our morals to drop?

Too many of us adults take the changes on our televisions and radios, the lies from our politicians and the examples our children are witnessing, far too lightly. Remember, our children and young people watch us closely and recognize what we like or don’t like by our facial expressions and body language. We must remember that the children and young people of today are tomorrow’s adult citizens and leaders of our country. We as adults need to make a serious effort to guide our children and youngsters in a positive direction, because if we don’t, our great country will no longer be an attractive destination for the rest of the world.

Conversations and communication are invaluable when it comes to our children and young people. In fact, with all the new inventions and ways of communicating in our fast-paced world, our children’s knowledge could result in a shallow learning curve for us adults.

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.