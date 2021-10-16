Murphy: Keep family and friends near

During this serious time in our history, we need to be reminded of the mental and physical affects being alone may cause.

Most of us are thankful that we are still among the living. When we think of many of the citizens who were with us last year, a couple months ago, or even a few weeks ago, who are no longer with us, we should appreciate the value of life.

Sometimes it takes tragedy to wake us up to how fragile and uncertain life can be. It’s surprising how many of us are alone during times when diseases or accidents strike.

Since the pandemic has struck, the fact that many of our citizens have little or no family or friends, and are not prepared for tragedy, has been brought to the forefront.

In the past it has been mentioned how important it is to appreciate those who we are close to while we can. Sadly, in some cases, those taking care of patients are the last visions of life that a patient might witness.

Those of us who have to take care of our spouse, child or other relative during a time when serious help is needed shouldn’t hesitate to ask for support of some kind from other family members. We must reiterate that taking care of those we love can put a heavy emotional strain and a tiring schedule on a caretaker.