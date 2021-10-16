 Skip to main content
Murphy: Keep family and friends near
MURPH’S POSITIVE REFLECTIONS

Murphy: Keep family and friends near

During this serious time in our history, we need to be reminded of the mental and physical affects being alone may cause.

Most of us are thankful that we are still among the living. When we think of many of the citizens who were with us last year, a couple months ago, or even a few weeks ago, who are no longer with us, we should appreciate the value of life.

Sometimes it takes tragedy to wake us up to how fragile and uncertain life can be. It’s surprising how many of us are alone during times when diseases or accidents strike.

Since the pandemic has struck, the fact that many of our citizens have little or no family or friends, and are not prepared for tragedy, has been brought to the forefront.

In the past it has been mentioned how important it is to appreciate those who we are close to while we can. Sadly, in some cases, those taking care of patients are the last visions of life that a patient might witness.

Those of us who have to take care of our spouse, child or other relative during a time when serious help is needed shouldn’t hesitate to ask for support of some kind from other family members. We must reiterate that taking care of those we love can put a heavy emotional strain and a tiring schedule on a caretaker.

There are some of us who would rather be alone, and don’t mix much with others, including family members. It might be wise for us to get closer to our family members; and if we have had differences with family members or close friends, it might be time to make amends.

One of the most devastating things about COVID-19 is losing contact with those we love for a period of time and not knowing if we will survive or not. It’s tough on the patient and tough on the family.

Of those who have experienced the virus, one of the most mentioned statements is how terrible the feeling of being alone was while they were sick. The pandemic has taught many of us the importance of having loved ones around during our recovery time, after experiencing so much time alone with the virus.

If we learn to enjoy and appreciate our families and close friends on a regular basis, we will have them around when we need them most or if a tragedy strikes.

Thomas Vincent Murphy

Murphy

 FLORIDAN FILE

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.

