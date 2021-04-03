Murphy: Lessons of life

Life is full of ups and downs, yet “life” is the most valuable thing there is in this world.

No matter what our physical or mental condition, if we’re able to read this column, we are blessed, because we are among the living.

Growing up in a family with our parents, six boys and three girls, there were many life lessons to be learned. Within the walls of our home, having a strong love for God and respecting everyone, no matter their nationality, were given as “rules for life” from my parents.

Love for God stayed as strong as ever, but the respecting others factor in life became more challenging as we became teenagers and adults. It doesn’t matter what nationality we are or what atmosphere we grow up in, what we hear, talk about or see taking place in our family circle has a tremendous impact on how we might live our lives as leaders of our future families.

If we are prepared for life in a dysfunctional family or one that teaches disrespect and hate, unless those chains are broken by ambitious family members, those characteristics will be handed down from one generation to another. In our African-American family, with six boys and three girls, growing up during the time hate and discrimination consistently raised their ugly heads; there were many uncomfortable conversations that took place.