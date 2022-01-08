Murphy: Looking for leaders with integrity

We need fresh leadership this year.
Leaders who can look straight into the cameras while telling us the truth.
It’s too bad that many of our citizens are followers and will fall for almost anything.
We need leaders who can help guide us in a positive direction and help give us hope for a brighter future while helping us to raise the morals of America.
Being a leader is usually a quality reserved for those of us who have the ability to have others look to us for advice, guidance and direction. One definition of leadership is “the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal.”
We need more strong leaders with integrity and a love for our country to stand up and be counted. Some of our leaders with the ability to lead others have chosen to lead in a way that is causing chaos and confusion in our country.
We Americans should be tired of trying to figure out which of our leaders is lying to help their own agenda or help us improve our country.
Being a leader is one thing, but with the impact of so many lying, aggressive, misleading and deceptive leaders in today’s world, being a leader with integrity in this day and time can be challenging.
Remember, the way we are as adults is usually a result of what we were taught as children.
We as children get an early, close look at leadership when it is displayed in our homes where our parents have the opportunity to lead us during our childhood. How our parents talk, their attitude towards others and how the handle life in general has a lot to do with our outlook on life. The leadership they display will usually have a profound effect on our lives.
Some of us, especially our women, have been put in the position of leadership, because of the absence of a father figure within the home; and many of our women have done awesome jobs while keeping our families intact.
The reason we need to look for strong, honest and God-led leaders is because our country needs them to show the world that “In God We Trust” and that we are still the greatest country in the world!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.