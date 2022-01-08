Murphy: Looking for leaders with integrity

We need fresh leadership this year.

Leaders who can look straight into the cameras while telling us the truth.

It’s too bad that many of our citizens are followers and will fall for almost anything.

We need leaders who can help guide us in a positive direction and help give us hope for a brighter future while helping us to raise the morals of America.

Being a leader is usually a quality reserved for those of us who have the ability to have others look to us for advice, guidance and direction. One definition of leadership is “the art of motivating a group of people to act toward achieving a common goal.”

We need more strong leaders with integrity and a love for our country to stand up and be counted. Some of our leaders with the ability to lead others have chosen to lead in a way that is causing chaos and confusion in our country.

We Americans should be tired of trying to figure out which of our leaders is lying to help their own agenda or help us improve our country.