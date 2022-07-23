Murphy: Maintaining our leadership

There are some crazy things taking place in our world these days.

Throughout history there has been people doing criminal activities, but many of us haven’t witnessed the regularity of criminal activities taking place as they are today.

Criminals are using modern technology to help them prey on the bank accounts of solid, hardworking citizens, to track people until they are ready to attack them and to find other’s personal information so they can use it for their own activities.

We shouldn’t have to put some of our politicians in the criminal category, but many of us have lost much of our trust in the leadership of our country. It seems that we, the country considered by most of the world as one that leads are showing more signs of immorality than leadership.

Many of those we have voted for to lead and make us an even stronger country have turned into followers. Some are even running from the truth, instead of being strong leaders with integrity. What’s going on?

We, the greatest country in the world, can’t keep sliding down this slippery slope if we want to maintain the image of leadership we have obtained over the years. According to an academic study in the New York Law Review on Feb. 8, 2012, three decades ago it was estimated that over 160 nations had modeled their constitution after that of the United States. Since that time, constitutional similarities to our country have gone into free fall.

When every Republican or every Democrat feels the pressure to vote just like each other, we are dealing with a bunch of followers instead of individuals who will lead us in an honest way. We will be voting again soon. I would suggest that each of us take a good look at those who will be representing us in the future. We’ve got to get back on track with some honest, quality leaders who are strong-minded enough to make the right decisions for us – no matter what.

While the world watches us, it would be great if we can maintain our leadership in a troubled and needy world!