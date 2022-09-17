Murphy: Making healthy adjustments to life

We don’t have to wait until the holidays come around to take a break from the everyday grind of life.

There are times that each of us can use some time to ourselves. Each of us is different, and some of us may need a little more time to ourselves than others. When we think of work, most of us would welcome some time away from our working routine.

On the other hand, some of us would rather be at work than at home with a nagging spouse or clinging children that we love but need a break from, so we don’t get worn out.

There our people that most of us have worked with over the years who feel that taking breaks from work is like committing a crime, but their attitude is so bad that their coworkers wish they weren’t there nearly as much as they are. In their minds, no one can do the job as well as they can. It’s kind of a reminder of the boring, snobbish kids who made good grades, never missed a day of school, but never seemed to be happy. If we aren’t among those who are rich and don’t have to work, we will spend a great deal of our lives at work, because we must in order to survive.

Of course COVID-19 changed the lifestyle for millions of people across the globe. During the time that most of us were resigned to staying home, many of us began to enjoy the idea of working from home. Others couldn’t wait to return to work and the everyday lifestyle we were forced to be away from.

When we think about our lives and how one-third of it, normally until we retire, is spent on our jobs, it’s good if we can find a job that we’re content with or enjoy.

The fact is that if we spend an eight hour day working, rather outside or in our homes, we should make it as comfortable as possible. We can’t always control the atmosphere or co-workers we are around each day; but there are things we can personally do that can make it as pleasant as possible. It might be a good idea to stay away from gossiping, complaining and never satisfied co-workers. Respecting and having a pleasant attitude towards others can lead to a mutual respect from others we come in contact with each day.

We must learn to be thankful for having a job; and each day of life God has given us!