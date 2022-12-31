 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MURPH’S POSITIVE REFLECTIONS

Murphy: Mental adjustments for a new year

The New Year is here!

Millions of us are eager to leave the tough times we experienced during the past year behind us. Others are determined to make their future better than their past.

First of all, if some of us are realistic about our past, we know that the only way to have a better future is to make changes in the way we live.

Since the mortgage or rent payments, utility bills and other expenses will follow us into another year, we must make mental adjustments as we prepare to make things better for us and those close to us in our future.

We should look forward to not repeating some of the mistakes we made in the past.

If we decide on changing our mindset for the new year, we won’t keep thinking negative thoughts of the past; instead, we will look forward to the positive things we plan on achieving in the future.

If we didn’t have a savings account last year, even starting a small savings account would be better than having none. We shouldn’t allow silly arguments or disagreements with family members or close friends to follow us into the future. The troubles we have faced during the last three years, including COVID-19, should remind us how much each of us needs our family.

We realize that we can’t get rid of some of the same responsibilities of last year, but one of the most powerful assets we can have in any year is prayer! If we haven’t been utilizing this asset, it might be a good idea to use it often in the future.

Thomas Vincent Murphy

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder of TVM Radio One streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.

