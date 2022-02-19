Murphy: Mental relaxation

Seeing the competition between different countries at the Winter Olympics held in China has allowed the world to pause and take a collective breath as we continue to feel the impact of the continuous effect that a worldwide virus can bring.

As we watched the Super Bowl recently, the joy and excitement the people in the stadium had on their faces at different times in the broadcast was a pleasant sight to witness.

The gloom and doom events of the last couple of years has taken its toll on many of us across the globe. Millions of us have not only had reasons for sadness, because we’ve lost a friend or loved one as a result of the COVID-19 virus, but the atmosphere throughout the world has been caused by the possibility of war in Ukraine, the unsettling atmosphere in America caused by political rhetoric and the economic struggles by people in different parts of the world. This is probably a good time for some of us to re-focus on our lives and make some adjustments while our brains are taking a short break from being cluttered with negativity.

First of all, just the fact that we are still among the living, while millions aren’t, should make us thankful. It might be a good time to think about how valuable the time we get to spend with those we love and care for is.