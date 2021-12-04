Murphy: No pressure at Christmas

A few weeks from the Christmas holiday would be a good time for us citizens of lesser means to start preparing for the best Christmas that we can, according to our means.
When we put the holiday season in the proper perspective, there’s a way for any of us to enjoy this time of year. The holiday season can be a depressing time for some of us, but being alive and counting our blessings can be a good reason to be thankful.
During this time of year, we need to forget about trying to keep up with the Joneses, not consider making purchases we can’t afford, and not put ourselves in unnecessary debt. Make this Christmas a time of no pressure.
We must not lose sight of what the real reason for Christmas is supposed to be.
If it’s hard to afford the high-priced meats and the ingredients it takes to make certain foods that we would love to have for our holiday meal, focus on other foods that would leave us with a full stomach and some money left over.
When we come from a small or large family where we were taught to have a great respect for God, where our parents worked hard to pay the bills, keep a roof over our head and feed us, we come to realize that there’s something special in our homes that money can’t buy.
There are millions of us who are struggling to make ends meet, which can still have some of the most enjoyable holidays, because of the fun and love that spreads throughout our homes.
When families, extended families and close friends work together to plan meals during the holiday season, there should be little pressure financially on anyone.
It’s great when the people in our families can make advanced plans together and turn a meal into a potluck with food from the best family cooks; basic foods that include mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, greens, a variety of vegetables, meats and a nice variety of deserts.
By the way, if God blesses us with a great meal, it would be a nice gesture to consider sharing some of our scrumptious food with that lonely person or family of lesser means than us.
That’s what the holiday season should really be all about!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.