Murphy: No pressure at Christmas

A few weeks from the Christmas holiday would be a good time for us citizens of lesser means to start preparing for the best Christmas that we can, according to our means.

When we put the holiday season in the proper perspective, there’s a way for any of us to enjoy this time of year. The holiday season can be a depressing time for some of us, but being alive and counting our blessings can be a good reason to be thankful.

During this time of year, we need to forget about trying to keep up with the Joneses, not consider making purchases we can’t afford, and not put ourselves in unnecessary debt. Make this Christmas a time of no pressure.

We must not lose sight of what the real reason for Christmas is supposed to be.

If it’s hard to afford the high-priced meats and the ingredients it takes to make certain foods that we would love to have for our holiday meal, focus on other foods that would leave us with a full stomach and some money left over.