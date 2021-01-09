Murphy: Older should means wiser

Throughout our formative years, many of us who grew up in Christian homes were told to respect older folks. We were also taught how to listen to our elders when they gave us advice.
The early times between our birth, formative years and adulthood help determine our beliefs and mindset; what we were taught stuck with us.
During this period, what is learned in our homes and at school are major factors in our development. Some of us learned that our parents, teachers, pastors and any other older person were to be treated respectfully. How we respect others, whether we learn to hate others because they are different, our belief in God and our overall personality, sooner or later, comes to the forefront.
What is taking place in our country currently is being handled by many of our older leaders that we have depended on for many years. President Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and many other leaders are between 70 and 80 years old. The wisdom they have could be a major plus to us citizens. Instead their divisiveness has been causing chaos.
The United States of America is facing some major problems. It’s sad to say, but some of the old folks with narrow minds need to get out of the way and let some of our younger people become a part of the changes we need in our country. If a person has been prejudice, set in their ways, stuck in the mode of “one way or no way,” and they are the leaders in our country, we are in trouble. How can some of our oldest leaders, who should be filled with wisdom, ignore the simplicity of right or wrong?
Some of the negative events taking place in America these days make “truth” look like a joke. The foolishness taking place in “the great United States Of America” is a disgrace; and most of it is being carried out by some of our oldest leaders.
It was once stated that “There’s nothing worse than an old fool.” To watch some of those we have grown up respecting suddenly start making puzzling decisions is hard to understand. We need some young, positive minds and an abundance of prayer!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.