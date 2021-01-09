Murphy: Older should means wiser

Throughout our formative years, many of us who grew up in Christian homes were told to respect older folks. We were also taught how to listen to our elders when they gave us advice.

The early times between our birth, formative years and adulthood help determine our beliefs and mindset; what we were taught stuck with us.

During this period, what is learned in our homes and at school are major factors in our development. Some of us learned that our parents, teachers, pastors and any other older person were to be treated respectfully. How we respect others, whether we learn to hate others because they are different, our belief in God and our overall personality, sooner or later, comes to the forefront.

What is taking place in our country currently is being handled by many of our older leaders that we have depended on for many years. President Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, Mitch McConnell, Nancy Pelosi and many other leaders are between 70 and 80 years old. The wisdom they have could be a major plus to us citizens. Instead their divisiveness has been causing chaos.