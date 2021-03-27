Murphy: On a form of normalcy

We were drained by the events that took place in 2020, but little did we know, or want to know, what 2021 would bring.
Sadly, in 2021 the tragedy at the Capitol insurrection came as a major surprise for many of us; the shooting deaths of eight at the spas in Atlanta and even more recently the 10 deaths from a gunman at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, were both shocking events. Yet, through all the craziness we’ve been seeing lately, it would help if we, as a country, put more emphasis on what this country was founded on – a strong belief in God.
If we lift the words “In God We Trust” to a higher level, the future can look much brighter. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still hovering over us in 2021, there are some signs of better days ahead. Some of our top medical experts have developed vaccines that will help us fight against this terrible disease that has caused us to lose many of our loved ones. These vaccines are a welcome relief to help remove some of the tough, somber days we have been dealing with for much too long. Even if we don’t totally agree with some of the procedures suggested by our scientist and doctors, at least they are giving us something we really need – hope.
We’re still trying to find our way back to some form of normalcy, but we will only be able to do so, if we maintain the safety procedures recommended by our medical experts.
The last few years have been so puzzling in many ways that we may need a new definition of normality or normalcy.
Since the vaccines have been introduced, you can almost feel in the atmosphere the hope and anticipation that is beginning to return. No matter who we voted for, the Warp Speed initiative by our past president and the major push to fight the pandemic by our current president have combined to begin lifting some of the doubts many of us had of ridding ourselves of this disease. So, in an odd way, Democrats and Republicans have worked together against COVID-19.
Speaking of together, each of us needs to seriously think of how much more we could accomplish sticking together. A good place to start is right there in our homes.
Instead of getting closer during the coronavirus, some of our families became even more dysfunctional after spending time together being quarantined. It’s time to stop all the arguments over silly things and start being closer to our families.
The events that have taken place recently and in the past should show us how much we need one another.
Working together despite our differences is the only way we can get back to enjoying the things we have enjoyed in the past.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.