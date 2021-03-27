Murphy: On a form of normalcy

We were drained by the events that took place in 2020, but little did we know, or want to know, what 2021 would bring.

Sadly, in 2021 the tragedy at the Capitol insurrection came as a major surprise for many of us; the shooting deaths of eight at the spas in Atlanta and even more recently the 10 deaths from a gunman at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, were both shocking events. Yet, through all the craziness we’ve been seeing lately, it would help if we, as a country, put more emphasis on what this country was founded on – a strong belief in God.

If we lift the words “In God We Trust” to a higher level, the future can look much brighter. Though the COVID-19 pandemic is still hovering over us in 2021, there are some signs of better days ahead. Some of our top medical experts have developed vaccines that will help us fight against this terrible disease that has caused us to lose many of our loved ones. These vaccines are a welcome relief to help remove some of the tough, somber days we have been dealing with for much too long. Even if we don’t totally agree with some of the procedures suggested by our scientist and doctors, at least they are giving us something we really need – hope.