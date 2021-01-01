Murphy: On a new beginning

We may not know what the future might bring, but I’m sure that many of us are relieved to leave the year 2020 behind us.

There will always be problems in life, and some of the problems in 2020 are still with us, but at least we see some signs of improvement. The vaccines that have been created can help us move forward toward reducing the impact of COVID-19.

The loneliness and boredom some of us have experienced since the coronavirus hit us has been hard to bear. If we have been following the recommended procedures our medical experts have given us, we’re staying away from many activities with our true friends and the ones we love the most, our families.

Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, we should all be hoping for better decisions by our leaders in the New Year. Though many of us are hardnosed Democrats, Republicans or Independents, in order to make 2021 a better year for all of us citizens, we need positive actions to be taken, by each of us, to help bring more unity back into our country.