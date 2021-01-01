Murphy: On a new beginning

We may not know what the future might bring, but I’m sure that many of us are relieved to leave the year 2020 behind us.
There will always be problems in life, and some of the problems in 2020 are still with us, but at least we see some signs of improvement. The vaccines that have been created can help us move forward toward reducing the impact of COVID-19.
The loneliness and boredom some of us have experienced since the coronavirus hit us has been hard to bear. If we have been following the recommended procedures our medical experts have given us, we’re staying away from many activities with our true friends and the ones we love the most, our families.
Whether we are Republican, Democrat, or Independent, we should all be hoping for better decisions by our leaders in the New Year. Though many of us are hardnosed Democrats, Republicans or Independents, in order to make 2021 a better year for all of us citizens, we need positive actions to be taken, by each of us, to help bring more unity back into our country.
During 2020, while we were busy hating each other, being confused and deceived by lying politicians, protesting for various reasons and dealing with COVID-19, our country was invaded with a cyberattack. If we continue to fuss and fight among ourselves, the enemy will definitely take advantage of us while we are distracted. Wake up!
If the differences we are experiencing in our country continue to get out of hand, what will the outcome for America be? Lately, the statement “agree to disagree” seems to have lost its meaning. Now days it seems to be more like “agree with me or else prepare to argue or fight.” Folks, these are serious times and if we continue down the path we have been going it could be tragic.
We need a new beginning in 2021. We know the pandemic is still around, but the more we can put 2020 behind us, the better. We need to realize that even if there’s a reason we don’t agree with or dislike a fellow citizen, we should try hard to respect them. After all, we’re all in this thing together!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.