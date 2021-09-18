Murphy: On Attitudes

Why is there so much anger in the world today?

Yes, there have always been some angry folks around, no matter what era we’ve lived in, but nowadays our television screen is regularly filled with yelling and discontented people.

Whether our anger has been caused by frustration from the pandemic we’re facing, the racial and gender discrimination around us or the political disparities that have been facing us, anger and unrest has been thick in the air.

The intensity on the road we’ve been traveling lately is not good for our country, for our children to witness or our wellbeing. If any of us our wondering why we’re taking medicine for hypertension and cardiology problems, maybe we should consider toning down our attitudes.

It’s easy to get caught up in some of the things we believe in and we want to express our sincerity in what we believe, but if we’re not careful, we might not be around long to express ourselves in such a way.