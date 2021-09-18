Murphy: On Attitudes

Why is there so much anger in the world today?
Yes, there have always been some angry folks around, no matter what era we’ve lived in, but nowadays our television screen is regularly filled with yelling and discontented people.
Whether our anger has been caused by frustration from the pandemic we’re facing, the racial and gender discrimination around us or the political disparities that have been facing us, anger and unrest has been thick in the air.
The intensity on the road we’ve been traveling lately is not good for our country, for our children to witness or our wellbeing. If any of us our wondering why we’re taking medicine for hypertension and cardiology problems, maybe we should consider toning down our attitudes.
It’s easy to get caught up in some of the things we believe in and we want to express our sincerity in what we believe, but if we’re not careful, we might not be around long to express ourselves in such a way.
Remember how some of our parents would teach us to handle our problems in a calm way and to control our tempers? Well nowadays some of the citizens yelling and screaming while expressing themselves just might be our parents. As children, our parents or teachers use to tell us that yelling, screaming, fussing and fighting won’t solve anything. Of course some of us felt winning an argument or a good rumble could definitely help. This would be a good time for those of us who are even tempered and low keyed with a pleasant personality to come to the forefront.
Notice the word weak wasn’t mentioned, because we need strong folks who are under control to help us face some of the serious problems we are facing.
It would be great if some of the leaders who are ministers would become more aggressive when encouraging us to become more unified, and put less emphasis on the need for money. We need them to remind us that trust in God can be the answer to many of our country’s problems.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.