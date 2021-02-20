Murphy: On being Black

While growing up around a diverse group of our population, it was easy to see that every nationality has a specialness about them that distinguishes them from the others.

We African-Americans have a variety of differences that make us who we are. For many of us African-Americans and people of color, Black History Month is part of our lives each month of the year; but it’s still a good thing that some of the great Black people in the development of America are being recognized.

Living as an African-American, we know much more of how being Black really is than those who have their perceptions of Black people and other people of color. For those who try to put all African-American people in a particular category, they either have been misinformed or have no interest in knowing what we’re really all about.

Not only do we have a wide variety of skin complexions, dark to light, we also have a big variety of personalities, from pleasant, outgoing folks to unpleasant folks that aren’t fun to be around. Outside of our complexions, we sound quite a bit like everyone else. All of us don’t like the foods some think we do, some of us can’t dance, some of us have irritating singing voices, many of us have progressive minds and have no time for laziness, and many of us are no longer caught up in how others perceive us.