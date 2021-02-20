Murphy: On being Black

While growing up around a diverse group of our population, it was easy to see that every nationality has a specialness about them that distinguishes them from the others.
We African-Americans have a variety of differences that make us who we are. For many of us African-Americans and people of color, Black History Month is part of our lives each month of the year; but it’s still a good thing that some of the great Black people in the development of America are being recognized.
Living as an African-American, we know much more of how being Black really is than those who have their perceptions of Black people and other people of color. For those who try to put all African-American people in a particular category, they either have been misinformed or have no interest in knowing what we’re really all about.
Not only do we have a wide variety of skin complexions, dark to light, we also have a big variety of personalities, from pleasant, outgoing folks to unpleasant folks that aren’t fun to be around. Outside of our complexions, we sound quite a bit like everyone else. All of us don’t like the foods some think we do, some of us can’t dance, some of us have irritating singing voices, many of us have progressive minds and have no time for laziness, and many of us are no longer caught up in how others perceive us.
Overall, we know who we are and who we can become on a level playing field. For some reason there are those who think that many Black people would like to be of another persuasion instead of what they came into the world as, but most of my friends and associates who are African-Americans are happy, and most of those my family is around prefer being who they are. However, we would like a couple things that America promises in our Constitution to become reality instead of promises lacking in truth.
We need to get rid of discrimination and be consistent with the promise of giving all our citizens equal opportunities. Despite the ups and downs and discrimination we have experienced for far too long, we are among the most resilient, strong and forgiving people in the world. We know about how many other nationalities celebrate on special occasions, but we feel that no one can celebrate and enjoy themselves any better than we can. We’ve learned, even through the trying and tough times, how to have fun.
A strong belief in Almighty God, whom we often have called on in the past, and continue to do so during these unpredictable times, has given us the faith and strength to endure. The sooner we realize that God made us all in His image, the better!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.