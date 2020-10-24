Murphy: On being prepared for survival

COVID-19 has changed the lifestyles of millions of people across the globe.

Some of the nations affected by this virus are not strangers to calamities, disparities and poverty, so it’s probable that they are able to handle problems somewhat better than we American citizens. Millions of our citizens have been affected in a financial way as they try to keep afloat during one of the biggest tragedies our country has ever known.

The pandemic seemed to come out of nowhere. Though some of our leaders knew of its existence, for other citizens it was a surprising virus that carries devastating results.

When the coronavirus hit us, almost everything seemed to come to a halt. As citizens who cherish our freedom, we have been getting a strong taste of how life could be with the fear of being unable to move around freely without serious consequences. COVID-19 has spoken loudly of how spoiled we American citizens are when we look at many people living in the rest of the world.

One of the biggest lessons we should learn is the importance of being prepared for problems that can or will occur during our lifetime. Some of us have never made the decision to put money aside for a rainy day, but the pandemic not only caused rain for many people, it was accompanied by a whole lot of thunder and lightning.