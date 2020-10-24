Murphy: On being prepared for survival

COVID-19 has changed the lifestyles of millions of people across the globe.
Some of the nations affected by this virus are not strangers to calamities, disparities and poverty, so it’s probable that they are able to handle problems somewhat better than we American citizens. Millions of our citizens have been affected in a financial way as they try to keep afloat during one of the biggest tragedies our country has ever known.
The pandemic seemed to come out of nowhere. Though some of our leaders knew of its existence, for other citizens it was a surprising virus that carries devastating results.
When the coronavirus hit us, almost everything seemed to come to a halt. As citizens who cherish our freedom, we have been getting a strong taste of how life could be with the fear of being unable to move around freely without serious consequences. COVID-19 has spoken loudly of how spoiled we American citizens are when we look at many people living in the rest of the world.
One of the biggest lessons we should learn is the importance of being prepared for problems that can or will occur during our lifetime. Some of us have never made the decision to put money aside for a rainy day, but the pandemic not only caused rain for many people, it was accompanied by a whole lot of thunder and lightning.
Those with savings in place have been able to deal with adversity much more than others. Some of us don’t have large yards or a lot of space where they live, but if there’s enough space for a small garden, it would be a good idea to try developing a green thumb, or finding a friend who has one.
Growing a garden with a nice variety of seeds can lead to a good amount of survival food. In fact, some of the best foods we eat are grown from the earth. It’s amazing how many delicious ways potatoes and some of the other foods grown in a garden can be cooked or eaten.
This should teach us that life can quickly change, even when living in our great country. The more we are prepared to deal with this life’s ups and downs, the better!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
