Murphy: On character reactions

During this time in our history we are witnessing some of the most awesome inventions and building projects the world has ever known.
We as citizens are experiencing an abundance of new technology; and there doesn’t seem to be an end to more coming in the near future. Through research and experiments, we in America have citizens with some of the most brilliant minds in the world. What is puzzling to many of us is how some of our most educated and talented decision-makers seem to keep making bad decisions.
Maybe it’s because many of those decisions aren’t based strictly on education, but instead on the characteristics of some of our top leaders.
When we observe what’s taking place in our country today, it’s easy to wonder why simple things such as good values and common sense are rarely displayed.
Yes, the tremendous value of what takes place within our homes while we are children affects even the greatest minds, sometimes in a bad way. When we are children in the developing stages of our lives, our character is being built in an invaluable way. Are we, as parents or guardians, emphasizing education, prestige, fame and financial gain to our children as the ingredients that lead to success?
Make no mistake about it: education was always one of the main topics on the minds of many of our parents, but the Love of God, the love for our family, respecting others and being honest in whatever we chose as our occupation were the top priorities our parents instilled in us. With the attitudes and decisions being made by some of our top leaders, there must be serious character flaws they picked up earlier in their lives that are now showing their ugly existence.
If we witness the deaths of so many of our citizens caused by COVID-19, and the displays by people of color who are simply asking to be treated equally and fairly, yet we have no empathy, maybe we should take a long look in the mirror.
Many of us were raised in homes with great parents and high standards so we must be careful not to let political differences wreak havoc on our characters and our lives. For each of us, why not let our conscience be our guide?
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!