Murphy: On Christmas blessings

Merry Christmas! One of the greatest things about this Christmas is that any sensible adult should understand why they might not be getting a gift this year.

If the reasons of COVID-19 problems and a broken economy won’t do, we might need to adopt another family and get rid of our fair-weather friends! It has been one tough year for most of us mentally and many of us physically. Yet, those of us who have been challenged in different ways over the year should realize how blessed we are to see another Christmas holiday come around.

Even though many of us are broke and tired, because of the uncertainties we’ve been dealing with, things could be even worse. There’s something people of lesser means understand much more than those who aren’t in stressful situations and that’s how delicious hot cornbread, warm biscuits with jelly or syrup and our favorite beans can taste when we are struggling to afford a meal, or how peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are hard to beat when we’ve spent our last dollar.

During tough times, Kool-Aid or water becomes a welcome accessory to wash down our meals. A full belly, even during tough times, should make us feel we are truly blessed.