Murphy: On Christmas blessings

Merry Christmas! One of the greatest things about this Christmas is that any sensible adult should understand why they might not be getting a gift this year.
If the reasons of COVID-19 problems and a broken economy won’t do, we might need to adopt another family and get rid of our fair-weather friends! It has been one tough year for most of us mentally and many of us physically. Yet, those of us who have been challenged in different ways over the year should realize how blessed we are to see another Christmas holiday come around.
Even though many of us are broke and tired, because of the uncertainties we’ve been dealing with, things could be even worse. There’s something people of lesser means understand much more than those who aren’t in stressful situations and that’s how delicious hot cornbread, warm biscuits with jelly or syrup and our favorite beans can taste when we are struggling to afford a meal, or how peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are hard to beat when we’ve spent our last dollar.
During tough times, Kool-Aid or water becomes a welcome accessory to wash down our meals. A full belly, even during tough times, should make us feel we are truly blessed.
Parents, it’s not easy to display a pleasant attitude and a happy personality when there’s no money to spend for the gifts those children and grands are expecting, but we must be strong.
A great reason for raising our children in a spiritual way and preparing them for the ups and downs in life is so they will be able to survive during times like those we now face.
The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us how thankful we should be, but this past year reaffirms the fact that we should be thankful for each and every day of life.
Many of us are tired, worn, bored and in some cases angry. We wonder why the greatest country in the world didn’t take a leadership position earlier during the pandemic. We are concerned that our government has been noticeably slow in giving a helping hand to our citizens in need.
However, if we’ve been blessed to see another Christmas holiday, thank God for the gift of life and His many blessings!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.