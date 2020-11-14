Murphy: On controversy vs. healing

Controversy has been thriving in our country recently.

Controversy, which is a prolonged dispute, debate, or state of contention, is something we, individually or collectively, will deal with as long as we are a part of life.

During the last few years, the level of controversy we American citizens have witnessed has risen to a high level. We must realize the fact that living in a society where we have freedom of speech, there are reasons that good healthy debates should be expected. This would be a boring world if we all agreed on everything! However, when disagreements lead to hate, discrimination, disrespect, violence and destruction, we are setting ourselves up for serious problems.

It’s time for us as a country to take a long, serious look at our overall emotional state. We as Americans need to act more like a family that has its disagreements, but always keeps in mind that their personal family is a special unit.

We Americans have allowed circumstances and actions to divide us and take away our pride in being a powerful country with freedom of speech where debates and differences don’t divide us.