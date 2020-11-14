Murphy: On controversy vs. healing

Controversy has been thriving in our country recently.
Controversy, which is a prolonged dispute, debate, or state of contention, is something we, individually or collectively, will deal with as long as we are a part of life.
During the last few years, the level of controversy we American citizens have witnessed has risen to a high level. We must realize the fact that living in a society where we have freedom of speech, there are reasons that good healthy debates should be expected. This would be a boring world if we all agreed on everything! However, when disagreements lead to hate, discrimination, disrespect, violence and destruction, we are setting ourselves up for serious problems.
It’s time for us as a country to take a long, serious look at our overall emotional state. We as Americans need to act more like a family that has its disagreements, but always keeps in mind that their personal family is a special unit.
We Americans have allowed circumstances and actions to divide us and take away our pride in being a powerful country with freedom of speech where debates and differences don’t divide us.
There’s no way a divided country will be considered strong and united by our adversaries an allies across the world. Not only do we need to re-group, we must begin the healing process or our reputation and powerful image will be severely damaged. No matter if we’re Democrat, Republican or Independent, we are citizens of the greatest country in the world and we need to display our unity to the world.
We can’t allow our individual emotions to instill deep feelings of dissent that can keep us from beginning the process of healing in our country. The actions of some of our citizens show a deep disdain for other Americans; and with the bitterness that has infiltrated and caused division in our country, it will take prayer and a sincere change in many of our attitudes to bring us back to being a powerful, God-based country!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
