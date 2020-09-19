Murphy: On deceivers and pretenders

Over the last six months, many of us have had opinions and feelings that have changed us in one way or another.

We are living during a time when confusion abounds. Some of the hidden feelings of some of our citizens are rising to the surface.

Sadly, there are people who can smile in a person’s face, but talk about them badly behind their back. There are some of us, of all races, who hide the fact that we dislike others because they are different than us. Where are our honest citizens with much integrity?

The competition that takes place between our politicians and what they say or claim while they run for different offices can have an effect on how we think, look and act in the future. There’s nothing wrong with good, healthy and competitive competition, but slinging dirty laundry and making false, disrespectful remarks about another candidate goes too far.

If we go by the attitudes and feelings that have infiltrated our country recently, we as a country could be in trouble. Dishonesty and deception have become more prevalent in today’s society. We can’t afford to let the morals of our great country drop any lower than they currently are.