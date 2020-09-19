Murphy: On deceivers and pretenders

Over the last six months, many of us have had opinions and feelings that have changed us in one way or another.
We are living during a time when confusion abounds. Some of the hidden feelings of some of our citizens are rising to the surface.
Sadly, there are people who can smile in a person’s face, but talk about them badly behind their back. There are some of us, of all races, who hide the fact that we dislike others because they are different than us. Where are our honest citizens with much integrity?
The competition that takes place between our politicians and what they say or claim while they run for different offices can have an effect on how we think, look and act in the future. There’s nothing wrong with good, healthy and competitive competition, but slinging dirty laundry and making false, disrespectful remarks about another candidate goes too far.
If we go by the attitudes and feelings that have infiltrated our country recently, we as a country could be in trouble. Dishonesty and deception have become more prevalent in today’s society. We can’t afford to let the morals of our great country drop any lower than they currently are.
There’s no reason we should dislike or hate someone because they have different opinions than we have. Some of those we have worked with over the years, gone to church with and even socialized with have been found to be pretenders or fakes. By hiding their real feelings it allows for them to be undetected while they work in a peaceful environment for those eight or more hours each day.
Remember, many of those we have confided in and have been considered trustworthy, may not be, outside of the work environment, the person they seem to be at work; but we mustn’t allow our disappointment from other people’s actions to change our perspective of being respectful and honest in our own right.
Our country’s motto is “In God We Trust” and with lies, protests, corruption, weather disasters, deadly fires and COVID-19 affecting us daily, our trust in Him should be at the forefront. We need prayer and honesty, not deception and pretending!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
