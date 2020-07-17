Murphy: On dedicated service

There have been many heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The doctors and nurses who have been working tirelessly since the virus broke are certainly at the forefront of those we should be thankful for.
One of the most bothersome things for some of us has been the amount of citizens we have lost in our nursing homes. Many people take their parents or relatives to nursing homes, because they feel they will have better care in a safe environment. Sadly, the combination of age and various illnesses has resulted in many nursing home deaths.
Most people working in agencies that take care of those in need should be commended for the hard work they do. When we are able to experience, up close and personal, what takes place in some of these facilities, it can bring deep emotions and feelings to the surface.
Those of us who have family members with disabilities know how special a child or adult with a disability can be. However, having a relative with a disability is one thing, but being an employee whose job is to assist and take care of those with disabilities is completely different.
A few years after purchasing property in Northwest Florida, while still a resident of Washington, D.C., we relocated to Florida. Spending time as an employee at Jackson County ARC, Sunland Developmental Disability Center and Butlers Community Service Inc. was a life-changing experience for me. At JCARC, under the leadership of Francis Henderson and with the support of one of her supervisors, Orlando “O.J.” Jackson, I was able to learn and witness the dedication and determination needed to blend those with disabilities into the community workforce.
At the Sunland Developmental Disability Center, under the leadership of Lucious Williams and demanding and deeply caring supervisor Martha Spires, there were many lessons learned about how compassion, dedication and a sincere, caring attitude can lift the spirits of those who need assistance.
Ida Butler, of BCSI, was known for taking a personal interest in each of her clients.
It can be tough taking care of and assisting the older population and those with disabilities at times; but knowing we’re helping to enhance the lives of others by giving our support is an awesome feeling.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of
TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.