Murphy: On discipline

Discipline is not something only children need. Maybe we all could use a little discipline at times.

One definition of discipline is “using punishment to correct disobedience.” When we think of discipline, “using punishment” feels like a harsh conclusion to correcting a problem, but there is more than one way to utilize discipline.

For some of us parents, the word “discipline” is one that we seldom mention while raising our children. Some of us feel that if we extend love to our children, keep food on the table and a roof over their head, we should be considered great parents. In reality, raising our children is incomplete if our children are not aware of the process of discipline at a very early age, like when they first open their eyes and see us smiling during our initial family meeting.

Just what is a newborn baby thinking when they first see us? None of us really knows, but God does! The unknown is what leads us to react to their every whim or cry when they first come into this world. Soon our baby will have a good idea of what it takes to get our attention.