Murphy: On expecting the unexpected

It’s not easy for some of us to wake up each morning knowing that when we turn on our radio or television we will hear much more bad news than good news. However, the sincere beliefs of millions of us give us hope.
There are people throughout the world who belong to different types of religious groups, so there are a large variety of beliefs. Some of the biggest arguments we can find are based on religious beliefs.
According to statistics for the biggest religions, there are 2.4 billion Christians, 1.9 billion followers of Islam, 1.2 billion Hindus and 506 million Buddhists.
It is reasonable to feel that if we are Christians, we believe in God’s word or The Holy Bible. With that in mind, during this day and time in our history, true Christians should expect the unexpected. There are many of us that claim the title of "Christian" who display such bad attitudes and actions that we definitely shouldn’t be carrying such a serious title.
No matter what color our skin is, if we hate and discriminate against our other brothers and sisters outside of our nationality, should we be called Christians? Shouldn’t those who are Christian be Christ-like?
When we are true Christians who follow His word, the events that are taking place in our world today shouldn’t surprise us. We should expect the unexpected. The situations taking place in today’s world are clearly predicted in God’s word.
Keep in mind the fact that if we really believe in what we stand for, we shouldn’t worry about things we can’t control. By not being a pastor, being in the position to speak the truth can sometimes be tough; but being in the position to wake folks up by telling the truth is a must for some of us.
These are serious times we live in, but we as Christians should still be able to enjoy life. It shouldn’t be complicated; just try to do the right things.
None of us is perfect and we all are in the same boat. Let’s not let that boat sink!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!