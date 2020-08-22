Murphy: On Finding good during bad times

Despite the devastating effect of COVID-19, there are some things that have occurred that have been beneficial to us.
Those of us who are members of families with hectic schedules during normal times have been forced to slow down and adjust to what many are calling a “new normal.” In many instances we have learned how valuable it can be to have a caring family around us during these stressful and difficult times.
Although being around our siblings and parents at times can be challenging, it has given some us a chance to become closer to those we should be able to count on.
Many parents have been working two jobs and the husband and wife haven’t had much private time for themselves, but COVID-19 has abruptly changed our lifestyles.
While being at home, we should be thankful for the technology and inventions that allow us the options to spend time during a variety of things, right in our homes. We can spend time learning a new language, picking up new hobbies-such as learning how to play an instrument-we’ve never had the time to learn and catching up on movies or television programs we enjoy.
Some of us have used our time to reconnect with dear friends and catch up on what’s been going on.
COVID-19 has also made many of us realize how important it is to have close family ties and a spiritual relationship with God. The impact of this pandemic has helped to bring some families together, but it also has awakened some of us to the reality of death – and the impact it is having on many of our families and we as a nation.
When we can’t control certain events that affect us in life, in order to make life as enjoyable as possible under adverse situations, adjustments must be made. We can either complain about our situation or find ways to move forward in a positive manner.
It’s been said that a person who has lived a life of poverty and struggled to make ends meet can deal with adversity much easier than a person of means whose life changes drastically because of a tragedy or a life-changing event takes place.
One major thing we should have learned during COVID-19 is how much we need one another in order to survive.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!