Murphy: On gambling in life

The word “gambling” is not looked upon in a good way by many of us.
To gamble is “an act having an element of risk” or “taking a chance.” Many of us are gamblers.
In some cases, we knowingly take risk, whether to gain money, get an advantage or to change our lifestyle; but in other cases, we have made gambling a regular part of life.
There are millions of illegitimate children in the world, because our feelings took over and we took a big chance, even though we knew what the possible outcome could be.
Many of us constantly gamble, especially in our larger cities, when we are behind the wheel of our vehicles. We dart in and out, hoping that another driver is not as crazy as we are. In fact, some of us even risk the lives of our children, who are passengers, with our undisciplined gambling behind the wheel.
It’s hard to understand the stubbornness, carelessness and, in some cases, stupidity behind our reasoning when it comes to dealing with the worst pandemic during most of our lifetimes.
The medical experts have repeated, over and over, the importance of following the guidelines that will help us lessen the impact or help eliminate the dreaded COVID-19. Yet we decide to gamble with the precious life God gave us.
When we see groups of people face to face, laughing and grinning while they have conversations up close and personal, and while thousands of people in our country are dying, because they did exactly what they are doing, it’s mind boggling. What are some of us trying to prove?
In reality, some of the gambles we take will have a major impact on our loved ones. How would our children be able to survive without us around? What effect will the loss of a spouse have on the one left behind?
These may sound like simple questions, but if we are gamblers, these are serious questions that need to be answered now, not after tragedy strikes.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!