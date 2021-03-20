Murphy: On influences and perspectives

When a child seems to be heading in the wrong direction in school, then later seems destined for a dysfunctional life, there are usually things that took place early in their life that led them on the path they have chosen.

In normal situations, parents and guardians are normally the most observed examples a child can have. It wouldn’t be a surprise that a child would pick up some of the personality traits, some of the ways of expressing themselves and even body language from observing their parents or guardians from birth until they become independent.

Many of the experiences children see their parents or guardians have in life could have a great bearing on the way they live their lives. Many parents and guardians should always keep in mind this question: “What kind of influence am I on my child’s life?”

In the past year, because of COVID-19, families spent much more time than normal together. During this time, family members who routinely don’t see a lot of each other with the busy schedules we have these days, had a lot of time to not only catch up, but update things they didn’t realize about each other. It has also been a time for children to get very close looks at their parents and guardians.