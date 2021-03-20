Murphy: On influences and perspectives

When a child seems to be heading in the wrong direction in school, then later seems destined for a dysfunctional life, there are usually things that took place early in their life that led them on the path they have chosen.
In normal situations, parents and guardians are normally the most observed examples a child can have. It wouldn’t be a surprise that a child would pick up some of the personality traits, some of the ways of expressing themselves and even body language from observing their parents or guardians from birth until they become independent.
Many of the experiences children see their parents or guardians have in life could have a great bearing on the way they live their lives. Many parents and guardians should always keep in mind this question: “What kind of influence am I on my child’s life?”
In the past year, because of COVID-19, families spent much more time than normal together. During this time, family members who routinely don’t see a lot of each other with the busy schedules we have these days, had a lot of time to not only catch up, but update things they didn’t realize about each other. It has also been a time for children to get very close looks at their parents and guardians.
There was time for many controversial subjects to be discussed, and many words spoken concerning what or who was liked or disliked the past year. While in a comfortable atmosphere subjects are often discussed openly. What our children learned and recognized are some of their parents and family leaders “real feelings” about life and where they stand on many serious subjects.
When a child disagrees with the decisions or outlooks on life their parents believe in, serious arguments can take place. Some of our younger citizens are not caught up in some of the beliefs, attitudes and negative feelings toward others that some of their parents have carried over the years. They would rather enjoy the opportunity to learn the different cultures some of their fellow Americans are part of.
During COVID-19, a lot of us have taken the time to take an honest look at ourselves and those we have spent our lives with.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.