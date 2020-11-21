Murphy: On loving yourself and others

Many of us in this world, no matter what color or race we are, have been victims of abuse, discrimination, disrespect and hate.
Many of us aren’t raised in homes where money isn’t a problem, where education is easily affordable and where we can live in an atmosphere where our surroundings are among those who have financial stability or riches.
Even though we live in a country where the opportunity to be successful is available, it’s tough for some of us to get in the position to do so.
There is a tendency for those of us who have been mistreated to feel we are looked at as being less than some of our other citizens. When a person has been abused it can become a major factor in how a person ends up viewing themselves as they travel through life. Far too often a child who is abused by their parents will end up bringing those same types of abusive habits to his or her own spouse and children when reaching adulthood.
As individuals, we have the mental capacity to make decisions for ourselves. Deciding to change our lives and rid ourselves of some of the bad habits handed down to us through the years is a must for a happier existence.
Learning how to love ourselves and others, despite what we’ve been through, isn’t a simple task for a hurting individual, but it can definitely be done.
Those of us who have been discriminated against and looked down upon, because of our race or nationality and what others think of us, need to realize that God made us all and loves us equally. If God feels we are equal, nothing more needs to be said.
Those of us who feel we are less than another human being need to be thankful and love the person we see in their mirror.
Some of our actions and the way we carry ourselves can make others feel that we don’t respect ourselves; yet we expect others to show respect toward us.
When we do our best to live a life of high standards and good morals, it’s easy to feel good when we look in the mirror.
It’s very important that we make our children feel they are special and keep the lines of communication open. No matter if others may show their ignorance by acting or feeling as though they are superior to us, always remember that through God’s eyes we are all the same!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!