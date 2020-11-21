Murphy: On loving yourself and others

Those of us who have been discriminated against and looked down upon, because of our race or nationality and what others think of us, need to realize that God made us all and loves us equally. If God feels we are equal, nothing more needs to be said.

Those of us who feel we are less than another human being need to be thankful and love the person we see in their mirror.

Some of our actions and the way we carry ourselves can make others feel that we don’t respect ourselves; yet we expect others to show respect toward us.

When we do our best to live a life of high standards and good morals, it’s easy to feel good when we look in the mirror.

It’s very important that we make our children feel they are special and keep the lines of communication open. No matter if others may show their ignorance by acting or feeling as though they are superior to us, always remember that through God’s eyes we are all the same!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.