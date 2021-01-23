Murphy: On making an impact

When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began to make an impression on millions of people with his non-violent approach to trying to get equal rights for everyone, he couldn’t have imagined the impact he would leave behind upon his death.
He realized that he had faults and never professed to be without personal issues, but his love for God was at the forefront of all his endeavors.
He led many protests and marches to bring the world’s attention to Black and other people of color’s rights to vote and have the same opportunities others had.
Though many people didn’t agree with him and his unwavering push for equality, history has proven he was respected by people of all nationalities throughout the world for his diligence.
From 1955 until his death in 1968, Dr. King was a shining light during a dark time in America’s history. Everyone can’t be a leader; and many others who worked hard and made sacrifices along with King didn’t receive the credit they also deserved. However, there were those like Jesse Jackson, Ralph Abernathy, John Lewis and trusted advisor Bayard Rustin, who became deservedly recognized after his death.
King had a great deal of respect for Mahatma Gandhi, and used a lot of his tactics while emphasizing changes for equality.
One of the reasons King was respected by many people across the globe could possibly be his sincerity and determination to make a positive difference in this world. There are many of us who have been so confused by the events that have taken place in America that we wonder what could happen next. The fresh start many of us were hoping for in the New Year has been delayed.
The terrible events that took place at our nation’s Capitol Building have brought sadness, doubt about our security and even more divisiveness to our country. If we, the citizens of the United States of America, aren’t determined to make changes, we can look forward to more troubled times for our country.
Something has to happen quickly to lead us to a safer, more normal way of life. We must learn how to agree to disagree. Though we have our differences, the time for the healing of our country should start now. We all must do our part!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.