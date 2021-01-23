Murphy: On making an impact

When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began to make an impression on millions of people with his non-violent approach to trying to get equal rights for everyone, he couldn’t have imagined the impact he would leave behind upon his death.

He realized that he had faults and never professed to be without personal issues, but his love for God was at the forefront of all his endeavors.

He led many protests and marches to bring the world’s attention to Black and other people of color’s rights to vote and have the same opportunities others had.

Though many people didn’t agree with him and his unwavering push for equality, history has proven he was respected by people of all nationalities throughout the world for his diligence.

From 1955 until his death in 1968, Dr. King was a shining light during a dark time in America’s history. Everyone can’t be a leader; and many others who worked hard and made sacrifices along with King didn’t receive the credit they also deserved. However, there were those like Jesse Jackson, Ralph Abernathy, John Lewis and trusted advisor Bayard Rustin, who became deservedly recognized after his death.

King had a great deal of respect for Mahatma Gandhi, and used a lot of his tactics while emphasizing changes for equality.