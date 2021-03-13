Murphy: On personal decisions

Some of us spend years of our adulthood blaming our parents or guardians for the character, attitude and personality that we have inherited.
It is understandable how we can pick up the words, gestures and habits of our parents, siblings, extended family members and some of our close friends. If we are of a sound mind, sometimes during our lifetime we should take the opportunity to make our own decisions on how we want to live our lives, even if we keep our thoughts to ourselves.
Blaming others for the way we live our lives will lose its effectiveness sooner or later; then others will see us for who we really are. How we have decided to live in this world will be up to us. We can talk about making changes for the betterment of our country and the world as much as we want to, but until we can stop being blind, vulnerable followers of persuasive and misleading leaders of hateful organizations, we will be headed toward more troubled times.
Far too many of us are led into serious, bad situations because we haven’t learned the full details of an organization or the events in which we’re partaking. There are some of us who are simply lazy followers in life that don’t want to make our own decisions, even when we come to the age of accountability, or when we need to be making solid decisions for ourselves. Even though some of our decisions might be questionable, at least they are our own decisions.
It was quite an experience watching how some of those who were involved in the terrible events at the nation’s Capitol, who were arrested and accused of crimes, as they tried giving reasons for their actions. Quite a few of their explanations were about what they were told to do, who they listened to, how they were misled and their surprise at the devastation that took place. Wasn’t it their personal decision to join these organizations? Overall, their excuses and pleads of unawareness seemed weak and to lacked sincerity.
It’s hard to understand how members of organizations built on hate and bitterness and injected with lies could lead to anything of a positive nature, so once we got over the shock of what took place, it wasn’t hard to comprehend the results of people acting with a hateful agenda.
As youngsters growing up in a large family, our parents would tell us, “If you’re looking for trouble, it will be easy to find.” We were reminded to never follow negative people and that if we did, be prepared to pay the price for our own bad decisions not theirs!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.