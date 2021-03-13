Murphy: On personal decisions

Some of us spend years of our adulthood blaming our parents or guardians for the character, attitude and personality that we have inherited.

It is understandable how we can pick up the words, gestures and habits of our parents, siblings, extended family members and some of our close friends. If we are of a sound mind, sometimes during our lifetime we should take the opportunity to make our own decisions on how we want to live our lives, even if we keep our thoughts to ourselves.

Blaming others for the way we live our lives will lose its effectiveness sooner or later; then others will see us for who we really are. How we have decided to live in this world will be up to us. We can talk about making changes for the betterment of our country and the world as much as we want to, but until we can stop being blind, vulnerable followers of persuasive and misleading leaders of hateful organizations, we will be headed toward more troubled times.