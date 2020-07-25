Murphy: On pressure

The everyday pressures of this world are many.
When you add COVID-19 to the so called normal pressures that many of us face, life can become tough to handle.
Some of the worse sicknesses we get can come from being consistently under pressure. Pressure can be a factor in weight gain, heart disease, hypertension and mental problems.
Of course, some of us have a knack for accomplishing great things, because we use the pressures of a situation to make us more determined than ever to succeed. Athletes like Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Muhammad Ali and Michael Phelps seemed to have an edge on other athletes, because of their ability and mental capacity to perform their best under pressure.
For many of us, pressure can began right there in the walls of our homes. Even in families with only two or three children, competition can end up putting pressure on the less talented child.
At times being a parent can be a tough job. Most parents aren’t experts in certain areas, but they still need to be teachers, medical advisors and psychologist, in order to make each child feel good about themselves. Children can feel pressure when their parents discourage them, in a threatening way, from being involved in any way with people whose company they might enjoy, but are of different nationalities than their own.
Parents need to realize that in this day and time their children may not want to be like them. Hate wouldn’t survive if parents weren’t filling their children’s minds with negative connotations. Outside of the family circle, dealing with people who are familiar with our family can be good or it can be a nightmare.
If our mother or father was a great singer, chances are we will be asked to be part of a church choir or singing group sooner or later. But what if the other parent couldn’t hold a tune in a bucket, and we took after them? Often big expectations from others can lead to frustration and undeserved pressure.
One of the reasons some people have become successful, is because they made the decision to simply be the best person they can be and handle their life in the most comfortable way for themselves.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
