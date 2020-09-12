Murphy: On the 3 divisions of life

Everyone has a present, a past and a future.
While living in the present, we can think of ways to improve our lives by making changes in the way we live. As we look to the future, we hope that our present plans will come to fruition.
Many people like to talk about their past accomplishments, but many others prefer to let bygones be bygones. Some of us reminisce about the past on regular bases. We are caught up in the past experiences of our lives.
The sad part about reminiscing is that when we think about our past, there are often bad thoughts that creep in with our good thoughts. When we have a fun-filled childhood, and enjoyable times as a teenager and young adult and a solid, enjoyable life as an adult, there’s nothing wrong with bringing back some of those memories. But, for those of us who grew up in a home where we were victims of abuse, or witnessed a parent being abused, looking back isn’t a pleasant thing to do.
If we as teenagers or young adults were caught up in unpleasant acts or drug abuse, because of peer pressure, looking back could cause a negative attitude to be part of our adult demeanor. In other words, if things in our past life will lower our spirits and give us consistent feelings of guilt, it’s time to focus with a new and upbeat mindset for today and prepare for brighter days in the future.
We can’t change the past. With that in mind, if we can’t shake our past and aren’t living like we would like to in the present, it’s time to tighten up and make some changes. It may take some work to do so, but if we don’t do what it takes to make the future better for ourselves and, if we have a family, our family, we have only ourselves to blame.
Wasting time, being stagnant, looking for excuses, blaming our parents and others and having a pity party won’t do! Anyone can improve their lives in some way, with the right attitude and a dose of ambition.
While we’re currently dealing with COVID-19, racial discrimination and economic problems, none of us needs to waste time on an unpleasant past. It’s time to move forward with confidence!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
