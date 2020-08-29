Murphy: On the bright side

There’s no doubt about the fact that we are having tough times in our world these days.
In fact, lately there has been so much bad news that it may be a good idea to leave our televisions, radios and other assets we use during our daily routines turned off, so we can rest our minds.
At times we need to look on the bright side of life.
It’s not easy for some of us to smile during times of adversity, but a happy spirit is good for our attitudes and our health.
If we take time to contemplate our lives, we may be able to find more things to make us feel good than we might think. When we see a handicapped person with a pleasant attitude and being upbeat about life, and we have been fortunate enough to be healthy, it should lift our spirits.
Complaining has become so much a part of some people’s lives that they have become addicted to it. Without complaining about work, our spouse, the children, traffic and people in general, we would be having a boring day.
Some people can affect how our day turns out. They can cause a morning when we feel great and upbeat to turn into a gloomy day filled with negative gossip. That’s one of the last things we need nowadays.
Some folks never look take time to count their blessings and look on the bright side of life. The more pleasant, caring, uplifting people we are around, the more some of their ways will rub off on us. Then our joy can rub off on someone else.
Even during the dreaded pandemic we are experiencing, we’ve still got a lot to be thankful for. Any of us who can see the words in this column, or are educated enough to know how to read the words before us, should be thankful. Some of those who are blind have a better attitude than some of us.
It may be surprising, but there are those we know that are around us each day who are ashamed that they actually can’t read. Everyone is not as fortunate as we are.
With God’s help, one day the pandemic will come to an end. Until then, we must learn how to praise Him for his blessings and focus on the good that life has to offer us.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
