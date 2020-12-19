Murphy: On the comfort Christmas can bring

So many unusual situations in our American ways of living have taken place this year. Despite the hectic and pressure-filled activities surrounding Christmas, the time between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays has always brought a more thankful, spiritual, friendly and loving attitude to the atmosphere; and boy, do we need it now.

Actually, with coronavirus, protest and the elections simultaneously taking place, we have reasons for being stressed out. But, the infiltration of evilness displayed by those who don’t care much about their fellow man, has brought a heaviness into our lives that needs to be replaced as soon as possible with upbeat, positive feelings.

So, thank God for Christmas and the great music and feelings of love it can bring. However, because of the pandemic and financial difficulties effecting millions of our citizens, it would be a good time for those who have been blessed financially to share with others. Remember the reason for the season!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.