Murphy: On the comfort Christmas can bring

It doesn’t feel quite the same this year to many of us, but the Christmas holiday season is upon us.
One of the greatest things about the Christmas holiday is the calm atmosphere and peaceful feelings we share with each other through the special Christmas music we hear. Songs with words like “Peace on Earth, good will toward men,” “Silent Night,” “Jingle Bells” and many more seem to give a calm affect that our country could use right about now.
Of course, we sport enthusiasts can’t wait to see the lineup of NBA games during Christmas day. Maybe the pleasant and peaceful atmosphere that usually surrounds the Christmas holiday season will allow us to take deep breaths and take an honest, sincere look at ourselves individually and our country collectively.
No matter what our political affiliation or what nationality we are, the divisiveness we’ve been experiencing during this traumatic year needs to be addressed.
We are a much stronger nation when we follow the guidelines our country was based on. This year has brought more mental and physical anguish than most of us have seen during our lifetime. The shock and realization of losing hundreds of thousands of our citizens from COVID-19 still lingers over us as millions of us have become accustomed to the surviving routine of wearing masks for our safety.
So many unusual situations in our American ways of living have taken place this year. Despite the hectic and pressure-filled activities surrounding Christmas, the time between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays has always brought a more thankful, spiritual, friendly and loving attitude to the atmosphere; and boy, do we need it now.
Actually, with coronavirus, protest and the elections simultaneously taking place, we have reasons for being stressed out. But, the infiltration of evilness displayed by those who don’t care much about their fellow man, has brought a heaviness into our lives that needs to be replaced as soon as possible with upbeat, positive feelings.
So, thank God for Christmas and the great music and feelings of love it can bring. However, because of the pandemic and financial difficulties effecting millions of our citizens, it would be a good time for those who have been blessed financially to share with others. Remember the reason for the season!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
