Murphy: On the future for our children

There are some of us who don’t care much about anything going on in this world. We just glide along from day to day.

If we are asked who we will be voting for in the upcoming election, our comment would be, “I really don’t like any of those running for office, so I’ll probably not even vote.”

We smoke and drink as often as we want and our eating habits are terrible. As long as things taking place don’t affect us directly, we are usually in the surviving-day-to-day mode.

What takes place in elections, protests and climate change are no big deal to us as long as we can do what it takes to make it through each year.

It may surprise some people, but there are those who cruise through life and are fine, just as long as no one messes with their lifestyle. There are others among us who aren’t quite that bad, but do very little to improve their lives by making changes for the better.

For those of us who choose to live lives with little ambition and have a lack of motivation, a membership in the “It is what it is” club is waiting for us.

What about the future for our children? No matter what kind of lifestyle we might live, the concern for our children’s future should be an unavoidable topic for discussion.