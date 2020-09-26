Murphy: On the future for our children

There are some of us who don’t care much about anything going on in this world. We just glide along from day to day.
If we are asked who we will be voting for in the upcoming election, our comment would be, “I really don’t like any of those running for office, so I’ll probably not even vote.”
We smoke and drink as often as we want and our eating habits are terrible. As long as things taking place don’t affect us directly, we are usually in the surviving-day-to-day mode.
What takes place in elections, protests and climate change are no big deal to us as long as we can do what it takes to make it through each year.
It may surprise some people, but there are those who cruise through life and are fine, just as long as no one messes with their lifestyle. There are others among us who aren’t quite that bad, but do very little to improve their lives by making changes for the better.
For those of us who choose to live lives with little ambition and have a lack of motivation, a membership in the “It is what it is” club is waiting for us.
What about the future for our children? No matter what kind of lifestyle we might live, the concern for our children’s future should be an unavoidable topic for discussion.
With the struggles we as adults are facing currently in our troubled world, the future years in our country could even be worse.
One thing that has been consistent over the years is that people who have a strong belief in God, are of good character and have a respect and love for their fellow citizens are much more prepared to face the problems this world can bring.
Parents, the examples we are to our children within the walls of our homes, during a time when most of us are spending more time at home, could have a big impact on the type of adults they will become. It’s great when children witness the respect their parents have for one another. Expressing the hope we have for the future while sharing God’s Word can be a very encouraging and effective asset in life, especially when included in conversations in our homes.
With so much time together, it also would be a good time to teach the importance of voting. No matter how we choose to spend our lives as adults, it’s our responsibility to prepare our children for their future!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
