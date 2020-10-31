Murphy: On the impact of our oldest citizens

A solid, knowledgeable conversation filled with facts and wisdom is hard to beat.
One of the best places to find this kind of conversation is by sitting down and spending time with some of our older population.
Not all older folks are a pleasure to be around! A bitter senior or elderly person can wear us down, and make us regret having a conversation with them, but because of their age, and not knowing what they’ve been through, we should try to respect them in some way anyhow.
Many of us have been raised by our grandparents. Over the years, grandparents have played major roles in the way some of our children and teenagers have been guided through life during the early days of their lives. It’s a fact that some of our oldest citizens have been put in the position of dealing with adverse situations that have been caused by others rather than themselves. There are too many grandparents to count, who have taken on the responsibility of raising children, because of the irresponsible actions of their children.
Hats off to parents who have handled the big responsibility of taking care of their children from birth to young adulthood in a respectable manner, but putting them in the position to do it twice seems unfair.
Don’t get me wrong, many of us love being around our grandchildren, but some of us would feel better when we can send them back home with their parents after their visit! In fact, some children are so close to their grandparents, even while parents are still around, that they show more respect to the grandparents than their parents.
In some situations, grandparents are actually used in an unfair way. Some parents live their life as though they have no responsibility, while the grandparents are carrying on all the parental duties the parents of that child should be taking care of.
Most grandparents have a deep love for their grandchildren, which is understandable, but they have a life also, and repeating the task of raising a child or children can be tough.
We all should try to love and appreciate our oldest citizens!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
