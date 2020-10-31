Murphy: On the impact of our oldest citizens

A solid, knowledgeable conversation filled with facts and wisdom is hard to beat.

One of the best places to find this kind of conversation is by sitting down and spending time with some of our older population.

Not all older folks are a pleasure to be around! A bitter senior or elderly person can wear us down, and make us regret having a conversation with them, but because of their age, and not knowing what they’ve been through, we should try to respect them in some way anyhow.

Many of us have been raised by our grandparents. Over the years, grandparents have played major roles in the way some of our children and teenagers have been guided through life during the early days of their lives. It’s a fact that some of our oldest citizens have been put in the position of dealing with adverse situations that have been caused by others rather than themselves. There are too many grandparents to count, who have taken on the responsibility of raising children, because of the irresponsible actions of their children.

Hats off to parents who have handled the big responsibility of taking care of their children from birth to young adulthood in a respectable manner, but putting them in the position to do it twice seems unfair.