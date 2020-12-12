Murphy: On unity and camaraderie

Speaking of having a true friend in time of need, if an individual has had the misfortune of having the coronavirus and have been blessed to the point that they are returning to a more normal way of life, they should be thankful for God’s favor. We can’t beat love, friendship and camaraderie from Him.

One of the great lessons many of us have learned during these trying times is how important and helpful it is to have others we can count on. At times, even an encouraging telephone call from a relative or true friend can do wonders for the mind. There are some of us whose pride won’t allow them to take help or assistance from anyone, but at a time such as this, many people are in the same boat as we are, so there’s nothing wrong with receiving much needed help.

The divisiveness we have been experiencing is beginning to have a terrible effect on us as a country. Enough is enough. We need each other more now than ever before. The statement “a family that prays together stays together” is a great one. We need to apply that same message to us as American citizens!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.