Murphy: On unity and camaraderie

One of the best feelings we can have is to know that, when troubles come our way, there is someone or others who are there to stand by us.
If we have been a part of a family that sticks together through thick and thin, we realize the value of family unity and the importance of having true friends. The closeness of a family can be measured during times like the historic ones we are experiencing right now.
During the days and months we have been dealing with COVID-19, many people have felt the heavy feelings of loneliness and depression that being without family and friendships can bring. Dysfunctional families are bad enough; being without a true friend can also have a serious impact on a person.
This is not a time to allow simple disagreements or petty words to cause distance in a family or from a close friendship. If there are one or more reasons for us to be in a divisive situation with our family or true friends, it’s time to correct the situation.
Far too many of us are losing our loved ones without having an opportunity to tell them goodbye or that we love them before they are no longer with us. Strong camaraderie during times of sadness, tragedy and unexplained disasters, such as the coronavirus, is extremely valuable to have. We should make a vow to keep our families close together and make it known to the true friends we have how much we value them.
Speaking of having a true friend in time of need, if an individual has had the misfortune of having the coronavirus and have been blessed to the point that they are returning to a more normal way of life, they should be thankful for God’s favor. We can’t beat love, friendship and camaraderie from Him.
One of the great lessons many of us have learned during these trying times is how important and helpful it is to have others we can count on. At times, even an encouraging telephone call from a relative or true friend can do wonders for the mind. There are some of us whose pride won’t allow them to take help or assistance from anyone, but at a time such as this, many people are in the same boat as we are, so there’s nothing wrong with receiving much needed help.
The divisiveness we have been experiencing is beginning to have a terrible effect on us as a country. Enough is enough. We need each other more now than ever before. The statement “a family that prays together stays together” is a great one. We need to apply that same message to us as American citizens!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!