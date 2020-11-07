Murphy: On what happens now

What now?
After many months of hearing politicians trying to convince us that they are the best candidate for our future, we must move forward.
Whether our candidate won or loss, the decisions we make within our own family structure will be of major importance in how we live our lives.
In some cases, adjusting to life after the elections may be tougher for some than for others, but whatever the circumstances may be, whoever wins an election can be a determining factor in the way we live. One of the greatest things about our country is that each of us has an opportunity to control what happens in our personal household. Because of this, the impact of unwanted major changes in life can be lessened with wise in-home decisions.
We as Americans should know by now that with our system of having elections changes can take place. These changes in leadership on every level can make some of us happy or some of us disappointed. That’s why how we set up our personal situation in our homes, and at times in our job choices, is so important.
This has been one of the toughest years we have faced in our country during most of our lifetimes. COVID-19, protests, hate crimes and financial difficulties have affected millions of us citizens.
Honestly, there is a concern we should have about our future. The COVID-19 has shown us how our lives can change quickly, because of a disaster or tragic situation.
There’s no doubt about it, preparation for hard times is something each of us should take seriously. Discipline can be a big asset during these times! For example, if we are paid the same as our fellow workers with an equal amount of financial obligations, there’s a reason they have two or three thousand dollars in a savings account and we don’t even have a savings account.
The only thing we can predict in this unpredictable world is what we ourselves can do to soften the blows of problems we might face. It’s an individual thing!
How we as Americans live after the elections in our country will have much to do with our personal decisions.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.
