Murphy: On what happens now

What now?

After many months of hearing politicians trying to convince us that they are the best candidate for our future, we must move forward.

Whether our candidate won or loss, the decisions we make within our own family structure will be of major importance in how we live our lives.

In some cases, adjusting to life after the elections may be tougher for some than for others, but whatever the circumstances may be, whoever wins an election can be a determining factor in the way we live. One of the greatest things about our country is that each of us has an opportunity to control what happens in our personal household. Because of this, the impact of unwanted major changes in life can be lessened with wise in-home decisions.

We as Americans should know by now that with our system of having elections changes can take place. These changes in leadership on every level can make some of us happy or some of us disappointed. That’s why how we set up our personal situation in our homes, and at times in our job choices, is so important.

This has been one of the toughest years we have faced in our country during most of our lifetimes. COVID-19, protests, hate crimes and financial difficulties have affected millions of us citizens.