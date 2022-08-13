Murphy: One of a kind

As children, most of our actions during our development will come from what we see, hear and observe from those around us.

It’s only natural that, later in life, we display some of the same mannerisms that we have witnessed over our early years.

When we are blessed with great parents, wanting to continue the atmosphere they have initiated when we head our own home can be a natural thing to want to do. There are those of us who have to be reminded at times that none of us is the same.

We may look like a parent or sibling, walk and talk like an uncle or aunt, or sing like a member of our family, but we are still one of a kind. We can either try being just like another person in our life or walk a pathway completely different in our own way.

As we grow older and hear from those around us that we are “just like” another member of our family, it can be a good thing or a bad thing. Of course it depends on the individual who we are being compared to.

Looking up to our parents, an athlete, a rich person or a popular individual is something that most of us has experienced during our lifetime. When we see athletes like LeBron James, Luka Dončić and Steph Curry in basketball, or Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes in football and some of the top players in various sports, children often look up to them, and in many cases want to be Just like them.

When we were children, we possibly shared some of those same types of desires when people in the spotlight impressed us. It’s important that we as parents, teachers and leaders encourage our young people and children to work toward being the best individual they can be; and that with good habits and determination they can be successful in their own way. When we encourage our children and let them know they can be someone special themselves, it can keep them from being followers or feeling they have failed when they don’t attain goals comparable to someone they have looked up to in life.

There’s a feeling of excitement when it comes to accomplishing certain goals in our own way. We are one of a kind, and in God’s eyes, each of us is special!