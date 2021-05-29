Murphy: Our future plans

If we follow the news each day on the radio, television, internet or our cell phones, it could be the reason some of us end up having an unpleasant day.

Negativity, continuous debates, political lies being told by our elected officials and harsh rhetoric have become everyday occurrences. How we adults are affected by the events of this world can have a definite effect on our most precious assets, our children, because in many cases they feed off of us.

We need to keep in mind the fact that our children, who are brighter than ever, are watching everything we as adults are doing. They are smart enough to see the division in our country, whether it’s political, racial or spiritual.

If many adults in our population feel the election was stolen, or many believe the “big lie” that has been spreading isn’t true, what will happen to our children’s beliefs in the future?

When someone tells us that our son or daughter is “just like you,” let’s hope it means in a positive manner.

Our children are being set up for serious problems in their future lives. If their lives will be based on what we adults believe, we can look forward to much confusion and doubt in our country.