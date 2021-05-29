Murphy: Our future plans

If we follow the news each day on the radio, television, internet or our cell phones, it could be the reason some of us end up having an unpleasant day.
Negativity, continuous debates, political lies being told by our elected officials and harsh rhetoric have become everyday occurrences. How we adults are affected by the events of this world can have a definite effect on our most precious assets, our children, because in many cases they feed off of us.
We need to keep in mind the fact that our children, who are brighter than ever, are watching everything we as adults are doing. They are smart enough to see the division in our country, whether it’s political, racial or spiritual.
If many adults in our population feel the election was stolen, or many believe the “big lie” that has been spreading isn’t true, what will happen to our children’s beliefs in the future?
When someone tells us that our son or daughter is “just like you,” let’s hope it means in a positive manner.
Our children are being set up for serious problems in their future lives. If their lives will be based on what we adults believe, we can look forward to much confusion and doubt in our country.
If the morals in our country continue to drop, we can hope that the Lord has mercy on us. In many cases these days, what we stand for and who we are is no longer hidden or tucked away. We are living during a time when flaunting and bragging about our desires and beliefs are front and center.
Our children notice who we voted for, who we like or dislike, if we are prejudice, if we care for or have empathy for other citizens and if we have serious spiritual beliefs. Our children come to their own conclusions, whether we want them to or not.
Sooner or later, the actions of our children will determine what kind of world we will be living in. Remember: our actions speak louder than our words. We as parents, guardians and family leaders need to be seriously concerned about how the future will be for our children.
We don’t have time to waste or to be acting like things are okay in our country. We each need to do our part to start making things better – right now!
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.