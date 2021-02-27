Murphy: Our purpose in life

As we witness so many major events, good and bad, that have been taking place during this time in history, it’s easy to wonder why we have been destined to live in this unpredictable era.

Millions of people in this world who were with us in 2020 are no longer with us. Yet we have been blessed to still be among the living. Even with our smallest growth (0.35%) since at least 1900, according to census from July 2019 to July 2020, there are still 326.7 million people, and still growing, in our population.

Each of us is different and each of us has a purpose for being born.

Of course, many of us don’t realize what path we will follow until we’ve reached maturity or become more independent. Then our intentions and objectives come to the forefront.

The way we are raised can help define some of our personality and can often determine the way our future plays out. But, as individuals, the opportunities we get and the success we achieve will highly depend on our personal mindset.