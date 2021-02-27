Murphy: Our purpose in life

As we witness so many major events, good and bad, that have been taking place during this time in history, it’s easy to wonder why we have been destined to live in this unpredictable era.
Millions of people in this world who were with us in 2020 are no longer with us. Yet we have been blessed to still be among the living. Even with our smallest growth (0.35%) since at least 1900, according to census from July 2019 to July 2020, there are still 326.7 million people, and still growing, in our population.
Each of us is different and each of us has a purpose for being born.
Of course, many of us don’t realize what path we will follow until we’ve reached maturity or become more independent. Then our intentions and objectives come to the forefront.
The way we are raised can help define some of our personality and can often determine the way our future plays out. But, as individuals, the opportunities we get and the success we achieve will highly depend on our personal mindset.
Some of our best leaders can come from a poverty stricken neighborhood or low-income family and some of our wealthiest citizens can rest on our family’s laurels, be terrible leaders and do nothing significant with our lives. Many of us blame our failures on our parents, past relationships, lack of money and anyone else but ourselves.
In other situations, some of us prefer to sit around complaining, try ducking reality with drugs and alcohol, feel sorry for ourselves and finding ways to look down on and hate others. Having a purpose in life means different things to different people. If our purpose is to become rich and we don’t mind the hard work and sacrifices it takes to do so, partner up with God, put Him first and the possibility will greatly increase.
If we don’t feel as though we have a purpose in life, don’t waste time — find one.
An easy purpose in life is to help others. If we have been blessed financially, during this time of COVID-19, millions of our fellow citizens need a helping hand. If not in a financial way, we can give some of our time by volunteering or in other ways to help those of us who are actually suffering.
What may not seem like much to some of us could mean a great deal to someone else.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.