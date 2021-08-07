Murphy: Our status in life

There are millions of us who worry so much about how we’ll be perceived by our neighbors and other folk that we lose sight of reality and what the future will be like for us and our family. Instead of preparing for the future, we are busy profiling.

The interesting thing about life in today’s world is that we seem to be heading into a situation where there could only be the rich class or the poor class. For years the Gallup poll asked Americans, without guidance to put themselves into a class. The classes are upper, upper-middle, middle, working and lower.

Statistics show that the rich appear to be getting richer, the middle class is shrinking and the poor are staying put. According to those statistics, we’d better either come up with a legal way to make more cash or start preparing to be, as far as class is concerned, among some of those folks we looked down on and considered low class. Remember the quote by playwright Wilson Mizner, and sometimes used by radio host Walter Winchell, “Be nice to those you meet on the way up; you’ll meet the same people on the way down.”

The pandemic has shown us how quickly life can change. Think of how many of us have lost great jobs and are now struggling to survive! It would be good for us to have respect for any of our hard working citizens no matter how menial their job may seem to be, because the way life is these days we might end up in a similar position.

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.