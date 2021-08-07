Murphy: Our status in life

While working in Washington, D.C., upon meeting a person, a familiar question was “What do you do?”
In America, in normal situations, we have an opportunity to work toward our goals in life. Yet many of our citizens aren’t able, financially, to get the education needed to move forward, so they must adjust, mentally, to what they can accomplish.
Many immigrants who face discrimination and language barriers when they come to our country use whatever talents they have to become valuable citizens that are needed in our various American lifestyles.
Why does it seem that some of those who are being paid the lowest wages and live in some of the worst areas of our cities act more appreciative and thankful for even the smallest of things than some of our more financially enriched citizens? Is it possible that having a fancy automobile, big home, success and plenty of cash isn’t the most important thing life has to offer?
Most of us don’t think about the fact that, if we have more money to spend, we would likely have bigger bills to pay, and more responsibilities. On the other hand, there hasn’t been a poor or needy person that has talked to me who has said they enjoyed being poor or needy.
Many of us might say we would trade places with a person of a high financial status right away, but if we actually knew the details behind their richness, we might not feel the same.
There are millions of us who worry so much about how we’ll be perceived by our neighbors and other folk that we lose sight of reality and what the future will be like for us and our family. Instead of preparing for the future, we are busy profiling.
The interesting thing about life in today’s world is that we seem to be heading into a situation where there could only be the rich class or the poor class. For years the Gallup poll asked Americans, without guidance to put themselves into a class. The classes are upper, upper-middle, middle, working and lower.
Statistics show that the rich appear to be getting richer, the middle class is shrinking and the poor are staying put. According to those statistics, we’d better either come up with a legal way to make more cash or start preparing to be, as far as class is concerned, among some of those folks we looked down on and considered low class. Remember the quote by playwright Wilson Mizner, and sometimes used by radio host Walter Winchell, “Be nice to those you meet on the way up; you’ll meet the same people on the way down.”
The pandemic has shown us how quickly life can change. Think of how many of us have lost great jobs and are now struggling to survive! It would be good for us to have respect for any of our hard working citizens no matter how menial their job may seem to be, because the way life is these days we might end up in a similar position.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.