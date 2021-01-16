Murphy: Our true identity

With our morality slipping and more divisiveness infiltrating America, who we are as a country has become questionable. We must find ways to restore the good things this country was based on and get rid of the problems that have been hovering over us for many years.

Individually many of us have to make changes that could begin with us taking an honest look at ourselves. We must determine if we will be a part of the problem or if we’re willing to do our part to be a part of the solution.

The things that have been taking place lately feel like we as a country are shooting ourselves in the foot. We don’t have to accept the foolishness we have been dealing with lately, because it’s up to us.

In order to improve life in America, we as individuals must make better decisions.

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.