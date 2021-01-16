Murphy: Our true identity

What’s next?
The crazy events that have been taking place in our country have left millions of us shocked, confused disappointed and afraid. Many of us realize we as a country are dealing with problems on different fronts, but to watch one of our most important buildings being invaded by some of our own citizens was mind blowing.
During this tragic event we should have noticed or learned some things we weren’t willing to admit in the past. We found out how words from our leaders are much more powerful than we imagined. Peer pressure affects more than children or teenagers; it has affected many of our leaders we chose to defend and protect us.
Our valuable assets must be protected. We learned that the way protests are handled by authorities can vastly vary, depending on the nationality of those protesting and the content of what is being protested.
Watching the rioting and destruction take place in the city where this writer spent most of his life was sad and embarrassing. While being a federal employee in Washington, D.C. and working in some of our historical buildings, it was understood that the US Capitol was one of our government’s most important venues.
The world has recognized us as a melting pot where we choose our leaders with our vote and there are opportunities and freedom of speech, but lately our strange way of life has puzzled the world and our own citizens.
With our morality slipping and more divisiveness infiltrating America, who we are as a country has become questionable. We must find ways to restore the good things this country was based on and get rid of the problems that have been hovering over us for many years.
Individually many of us have to make changes that could begin with us taking an honest look at ourselves. We must determine if we will be a part of the problem or if we’re willing to do our part to be a part of the solution.
The things that have been taking place lately feel like we as a country are shooting ourselves in the foot. We don’t have to accept the foolishness we have been dealing with lately, because it’s up to us.
In order to improve life in America, we as individuals must make better decisions.
Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated on a network of stations worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is part of Loud Cry Radio Network out of Ontario, Canada and is part of We Broadcast on Line Radio out of South Carolina. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.