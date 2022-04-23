Murphy: Past versus present

In the past, many of our children wanted to be just like their parents or siblings when they became adults.

Those desires were good when the parents were good citizens who lived decent lives, but in other instances children followed the same path of corruption and crime that their parents followed.

Of course, there were popular people to look up to then also, but information about them during those years was more limited. In today’s world with so much modern technology, we are able to see athletes, entertainers and politicians up close and personal right in our homes, on television, on our computers or on our personal cellphones.

While many children in the past said they wanted to be doctors, lawyers, firemen or policemen, their ability to see and learn of people in a large variety of occupations wasn’t available. Technology has changed that.

Technology has allowed people in Marianna, Florida to keep pace and wear the same styles as those in New York City and Paris, France. News of events that happen anywhere in the world can reach us wherever we are in minutes.

There will always be children who want to be like their parents or siblings, but during this time in our history, some have chosen to emulate people outside of the family circle.

Being able to take a much deeper look into the lives of our favorite singers, favorite athletes, most liked politicians and leading ministers can be an exciting experience, but learning of some of our most popular citizens and about their pitfalls and problems can be disturbing.

Our children, in some cases, have decided to follow some of the crazy habits their popular citizens are following. Anything from tattoos, unusual hair styles and colors, rings in odd places or strange dressing styles are a definite reality.

It’s not easy for our children to make the best choices while being bombarded with so many commercials and so many temptations around them. The one major thing we as adults can and should do on regular bases is pray for our children. Throughout our lifetime, we can count on prayer!

Thomas Vincent Murphy is co-founder (family) of TVM Radio 1 streaming live worldwide, and is syndicated worldwide on Life Talk Radio Network. He is a writer, arranger and producer of music, and the author of the book “Wake up Crazy World.” He can be reached at tvamj@yahoo.com.